Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$60.00 at ATB Capital

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian boosted their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.83.

Stantec stock opened at C$58.86 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total value of C$502,792.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,201 shares in the company, valued at C$1,479,016.29. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

