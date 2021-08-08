Star Equity (STRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 0.19. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

