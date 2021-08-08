Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.05. 6,832,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,547. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.21 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

