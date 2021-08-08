Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $30.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
NYSE STWD opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,632,000 after acquiring an additional 149,497 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.