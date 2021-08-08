Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $30.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE STWD opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,632,000 after acquiring an additional 149,497 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.