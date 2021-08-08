State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,180 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $191.80 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $112.71 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.53.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.