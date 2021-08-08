State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordson by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

NDSN opened at $224.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $229.79.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

