State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

