State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.86 Million Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

