State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.93 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 104.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WWW opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.