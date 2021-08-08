State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,683 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of MEDNAX worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MEDNAX stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.