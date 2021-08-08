State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,479,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of AIN opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

