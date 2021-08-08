State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 5,700 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,122,296 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

