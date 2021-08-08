State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

In other Acacia Research news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,044.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $115,098 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

