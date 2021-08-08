State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $311,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $71.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

