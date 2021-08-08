State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFLX opened at $156.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.77. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.55 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 20.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

