State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Shares in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of CURO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CURO Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,198,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,133,273. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CURO opened at $17.11 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $708.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

