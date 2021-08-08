State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 44,582 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,582 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,048,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Beverage alerts:

FIZZ stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.13. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.