State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth $166,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $968.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

