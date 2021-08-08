Stellar (XLM) Hits Market Cap of $6.77 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $6.77 billion and $666.55 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00125165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00148178 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,201.85 or 1.01068824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007356 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,929 coins and its circulating supply is 23,437,307,138 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

