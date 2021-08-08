StepStone Group (STEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STEP stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.29. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

