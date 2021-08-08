stETH (Lido) Hits One Day Volume of $146.40 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $146.40 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,034.19 or 0.06915988 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00126496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00147374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,155.10 or 1.00645036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.94 or 0.00790792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 747,165 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

