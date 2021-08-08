Steven A. Collins Sells 5,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SPT opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.90 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sprout Social by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprout Social by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 161,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

