Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,450.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,470.42.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,182.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.66, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 34.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.