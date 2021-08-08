Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kadmon Call Options (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,889 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,040% compared to the average daily volume of 955 call options.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $4.98 on Friday. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market cap of $856.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 15.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

