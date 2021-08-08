STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. STORE Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$1.970 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,896. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

