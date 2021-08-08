Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $105.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

