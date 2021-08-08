Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 8,374 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 423.4% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 57,369 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65.

