Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.24 Million Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 276,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 153,383 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 152,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.20 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18.

