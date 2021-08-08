Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.