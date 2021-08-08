StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $444,927.63 and approximately $87.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,662,930,951 coins and its circulating supply is 17,249,736,597 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

