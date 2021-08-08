Substratum Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $6,927.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.47 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00098709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

