Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.83. Summit Materials reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 32.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 59.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 59.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 190,129 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 502,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

