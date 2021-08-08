Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

