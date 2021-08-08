Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

