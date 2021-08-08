Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,948 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.