Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.
Shares of SZKMY traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.64. 4,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.30.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
