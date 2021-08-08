Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

Shares of SZKMY traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.64. 4,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

