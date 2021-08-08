SVB Leerink Cuts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $62.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.
VCEL opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.20 and a beta of 2.09. Vericel has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63.
In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 24.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
