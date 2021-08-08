SVB Leerink Cuts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $62.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

VCEL opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.20 and a beta of 2.09. Vericel has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 24.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

