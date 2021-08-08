SVB Leerink Lowers Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target to $37.00

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 159.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZGNX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $796.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. Analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 116.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 36.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 239.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 95.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 16.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

