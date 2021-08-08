Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWCH. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Switch by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Switch by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Switch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

