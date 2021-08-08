Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 69714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

