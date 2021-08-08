Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 524.19. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 754.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

