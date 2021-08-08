Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.56.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

