Tapmydata Price Hits $0.0854 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00373843 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003314 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.71 or 0.01163848 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

