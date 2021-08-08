Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $3,650,792.40 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TGT stock opened at $260.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a one year low of $129.00 and a one year high of $263.46. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

