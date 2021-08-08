TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $31.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $562.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.