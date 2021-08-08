TD Securities Boosts Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$19.12 price target (down from C$29.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 344,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,050,000 after purchasing an additional 452,968 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

