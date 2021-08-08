TD Securities Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$17.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on Equinox Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

