TD Securities Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$43.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.86.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$35.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.