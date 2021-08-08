Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $651,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.82.

Shares of NTRA opened at $117.30 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

