Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 5,200 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.